PM al-Sudani and Arab League chief highlight Iraq's vitality for stability in the Middle East
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-11-13T16:37:06+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed aboul Gheit, reiterated Iraq's "active and vital" role in bolstering the foundations of stability in the Middle East.
This came during a phone Prime Minister al-Sudani received from Aboul Gheit on Sunday.
According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani discussed with Secretary-General Aboul Gheit the latest updates on the political situation in the Middle East and the outcomes of the recent Arab Summit held in Algeria.