PM al-Sudani and Arab League chief highlight Iraq's vitality for stability in the Middle East

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-13T16:37:06+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed aboul Gheit, reiterated Iraq's "active and vital" role in bolstering the foundations of stability in the Middle East. This came during a phone Prime Minister al-Sudani received from Aboul Gheit on Sunday. According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani discussed with Secretary-General Aboul Gheit the latest updates on the political situation in the Middle East and the outcomes of the recent Arab Summit held in Algeria.

related

Al-Halboosi and al-Sudani discuss cooperation between legislative and executive authorities

Date: 2022-11-08 11:14:18

Iraqi PM after a US citizen killing in Baghdad: security is a red line

Date: 2022-11-08 16:50:41