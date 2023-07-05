PM al-Sudani Requests Anbar Governor's Resignation amid Governance and Corruption Issues

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had asked Ali Farhan al-Dulaimi, Governor of al-Anbar, to tender his resignation from his role as head of the local government, a government insider revealed on Wednesday.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, attributed this request to al-Dulaimi's failure in managing the province effectively, and the rampant corruption files in the state institutions in Anbar, which have gone unchecked by the local government.

The source revealed that the decision regarding the successor for the governor's position in Anbar will be finalized within the next few hours.

"The selection will be an exclusive choice of al-Sudani without any interference from any political party," the source said.