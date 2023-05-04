PM al-Sudani Asserts Government Responsibility for Paying Kurdistan Region Employees' Salaries

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated that his government is responsible for disbursing salaries to employees in the Kurdistan Region.

During a panel discussion at the Iraq Forum titled "Stability and Prosperity," al-Sudani said, "as part of its duties, the government is responsible for disbursing the salaries of employees in the Kurdistan region, just as it is for employees in Anbar and Basra, regardless of whether a specific agreement on oil exports is reached or not."

Al-Sudani continued, "regarding the relationship with Erbil, my answers do not differ from those of Mr. Nechirvan Barzani. This means that we are not only converging in our views, but we are also in complete agreement, which is unprecedented. I consistently emphasize the need to elevate the discussion about the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

"Instead, we want to talk about shared opportunities, and it's not only required for the regional leaders to discuss matters concerning Baghdad and Erbil, but we also want them to be involved in numerous files of interest to Iraq," he said.