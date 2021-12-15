Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi: we must know why Iraqi youth tend to adopt extremist ideologies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-15T10:29:03+0000
PM al-Kadhimi: we must know why Iraqi youth tend to adopt extremist ideologies

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed the need to uncover the reasons for some Iraqi youth to adopt extremist ideologies.

"We have to look into the reasons why some of our youth are involved in violence, and we have to reveal the reasons. These include ignorance, neglect of health and education, and lack of concern for human dignity", PM al-Kadhimi said in a speech.

He added, "Extremism and violence have become a global phenomenon due to the repercussions of technology and major changes in the world. In Iraq, we are witnessing a special phenomenon. Violence in our society has causes, including the failure of the state and governments."

"Our society suffers from many repercussions, and we must all cooperate to treat them", he said, noting that the most important thing is to find the reasons behind this dominating violence.

The Prime Minister added that Iraq is very well known for its diversity, "We have to turn this diversity into a source of strength, rather than weakness. Some countries spend huge money to maintain diversity in their societies."

"We have to work together to fight corruption, and the government has made great efforts to do so. It is still facing great challenges because of the measures it set in this regard, and the party concerned with fighting corruption still receives public threats", he concluded.

related

Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Date: 2021-09-23 19:49:26
Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Voice notes prove the involvement of a current Minister's son in "corrupt practices"

Date: 2021-03-25 13:02:20
Voice notes prove the involvement of a current Minister's son in "corrupt practices"

Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Date: 2020-08-13 17:18:41
Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Iraq’s PM assigns new commanders in Baghdad over Al-Sadr attack

Date: 2021-07-20 19:03:41
Iraq’s PM assigns new commanders in Baghdad over Al-Sadr attack

Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Date: 2021-11-08 11:57:45
Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

PM al-Kadhimi orders an investigation into the Baghdad demonstration's aftermath

Date: 2021-04-24 13:24:44
PM al-Kadhimi orders an investigation into the Baghdad demonstration's aftermath

Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Date: 2021-08-23 10:05:55
Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 21:05:10
Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq