PM al-Kadhimi visits PMF headquarters in Tikrit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T15:26:13+0000
PM al-Kadhimi visits PMF headquarters in Tikrit

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed forces, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Wednesday visited the headquarters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) operations command in Samarra sector in Saladin.

According to a press release issued by his office, PM al-Kadhimi discussed with the security commanders updates on the security situation in Samarra and cooperation between different security bodies.

Al-Kadhimi arrived this morning to the city of Tikrit, the center of Nineveh, flanked by a high-ranking security delegation and met with security and military Commanders in the governorate.

