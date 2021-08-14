Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi urges the Christian emigrants to return

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-14T16:56:30+0000
PM al-Kadhimi urges the Christian emigrants to return

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, urged the Iraqi Christians who left the country permanently to return, highlighting the vitality of "Christian Presence" to Iraq's "diversity" and "democracy".

Al-Kadhimi's statements were during his meeting with a delegation of the Chaldean Catholic Archbishops headed by head of the Church Mar Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans.

The Prime Minister hinted at the role of "clerics" and "social leaderships" in preserving the diversity of the Iraqi community that serves as "wealth and a feature of the cultural extension of Mesopotamia."

"The Christian presence in Iraq, is one of the most important pillars of this profound diversity, which contributes to the protection of the democratic system, and offers solutions to political differences," he added, "the values of true Iraqi citizenship are the sincere protection of all sects and nationalities, under the tent of Iraqi identity."

The Prime Minister highlighted "the historic visit of His Holiness the Pope to Iraq and how it has stimulated important positive repercussions in support of Iraqi diversity, particularly the Iraqi Christian spectrum."

The Prime Minister called on "immigrants, whether Christians or from the rest of the Iraqi spectrum, to return to Iraq as a country," stressing that full support would be provided to facilitate such return.

Sako asserted, "His ample support for the government's approach in addressing the crises and challenges."

He also expressed his "thanks and appreciation for the government efforts made over the past year, moving forward with the reforms, and for overcoming the challenges faced by our Iraqi people," according to the statement.

related

Al-Kadhimi declares a state of alert following the two bombings that targeted Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 15:35:24
Al-Kadhimi declares a state of alert following the two bombings that targeted Baghdad

PM al-Kadhimi chairs a meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security on al-Qaim attack

Date: 2021-06-28 14:28:19
PM al-Kadhimi chairs a meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security on al-Qaim attack

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Date: 2021-02-23 13:32:49
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

PM al-Kadhimi receives a US government delegation

Date: 2021-05-04 13:00:59
PM al-Kadhimi receives a US government delegation

A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Date: 2020-07-30 08:37:53
A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP

Date: 2021-04-07 19:50:16
Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP

Iraq’s Prime Minister: storming the Green Zone by armed groups is a “violation" of the constitution

Date: 2021-05-26 18:50:44
Iraq’s Prime Minister: storming the Green Zone by armed groups is a “violation" of the constitution