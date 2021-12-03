PM al-Kadhimi: the terrorists will be punished

Shafaq News/ The military spokesman for the Prime Minister confirmed, that the recent ISIS attack will not pass as if it did not happen.

Major General Yahya Rasool said in a statement, "His Excellency (the Prime Minister) confirms that this treacherous attack will not pass without the terrorist criminals who committed this cowardly act to be punished."

Rasool quoted the Commander-in-Chief saying, "The Peshmerga forces are within the national defense system and work side by side with their brothers in our valiant armed forces to secure the cities and regions."

Al-Kadhimi stressed, according to the statement, that the terrorist gangs, after suffering major defeats in various regions of the country, are trying to carry out treacherous acts, since they are unable to confront our security forces.

He also stressed the need to unify ranks and handle the situation seriously.