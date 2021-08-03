Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-03T16:35:58+0000
PM al-Kadhimi: the Yazidis' file is of great interest to us

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi recalled today the seventh anniversary of ISIS's invasion of Sinjar district and its surroundings, and the Yazidi Kurds' genocide.

Al-Kadhimi said in a statement, "Our heroic armed forces responded decisively against terrorism, just as all Iraqis chanted to the aid of their Yazidi brothers and sisters in an honorable stand that history will remember with reverence."

"The Yazidis file is one of the government's priorities, which has not and will not spare any effort to support the Yazidi survivors, bring them justice and prepare a government program for their rehabilitation, as well as return the displaced to their areas, and provide all forms of assistance for them.

He stressed, "the file of the Yazidi abductees is of great interest to us, and there is great and continuous work to liberate them from ISIS."

According to Yazidi officials, ISIS killed 1,293 people during the first days of the invasion of Sinjar, and kidnapped about 6,000 Yazidis, including about 3,000 women and girls who were taken as "captives" by the terrorist organization for sexual slavery.

