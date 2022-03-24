Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi: the 2022 Budget will support artistic production

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-24T14:10:16+0000
PM al-Kadhimi: the 2022 Budget will support artistic production

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi revealed today that arts and culture will have a share in the 2022 Budget law.

PM al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the latter received today a delegation of Iraqi artists, to discuss the problems that artists face in the country, in addition to the obstacles hindering artistic production.

Al-Kadhimi stressed, during the meeting, that the government supports the Iraqi Cinema and Theater Foundation, noting that the arts culture field will have a share in the 2022 Budget law.

A number of Iraqi artists and actors demonstrated in front of the Green Zone, Baghdad, protesting the government's intention of shutting down the Cinema and Theater Foundation, under the pretext that it is a "loss-making enterprise".

related

Al-Kadhimi meets Babel MPs today

Date: 2022-03-09 11:46:13
Al-Kadhimi meets Babel MPs today

Iraq’s Prime Minister calls the Shiite forces for an "urgent meeting", PMF heads to Green Zone

Date: 2021-05-26 17:32:29
Iraq’s Prime Minister calls the Shiite forces for an "urgent meeting", PMF heads to Green Zone

Three persons to be arrested for being involved in the assassination attempt against al-Kadhimi 

Date: 2021-11-08 21:31:10
Three persons to be arrested for being involved in the assassination attempt against al-Kadhimi 

Iraq’s Prime Minister confirms the US withdrawal from Iraq

Date: 2021-07-29 07:30:39
Iraq’s Prime Minister confirms the US withdrawal from Iraq

Al-Kadhimi recalls the Halabja massacre

Date: 2021-03-16 07:31:07
Al-Kadhimi recalls the Halabja massacre

Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-11-08 08:14:14
Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Al-Kadhimi approves changes in the army after accusing military personnel of selling weapons

Date: 2022-02-02 07:53:40
Al-Kadhimi approves changes in the army after accusing military personnel of selling weapons

Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Date: 2020-08-13 17:18:41
Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed