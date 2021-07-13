PM al-Kadhimi submits his candidate for the Ministry of Health

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, submitted his candidate to the position of the Ministry of Health and pledged to punish those involved in the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy.

During today's cabinet meeting, al-kadhimi said, "what happened yesterday in the city of Nasiriyah is a deep wound in the conscience of all Iraqis."

"The liability is doubled by the recurrence of such calamity in the past months, which coincides with major crises, some of which are contextual, such as the economic crisis, and some others are intended, such as bombing energy transmission towers and disrupting the national grid, and some attempt to destabilize internal security, spread chaos and doubts, and prevent the progress of the Iraqi national decision."

"Today, we stand before our people and the families of the martyrs, in particular, to say that the responsibility that prompts us, each time, to take great steps to address the imbalance and hold the culprits accountable. This is what we will do in the case of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in order to make justice to the blood of the martyrs."

"Yesterday's incident highlights a structural defect in the administrative structure of the Iraqi state, as diagnosing errors is neither employed nor followed up, and citizens become victims," he stressed, "the need has become urgent to launch a comprehensive administrative reform process, and the most important step toward reform is separating the administration from political influence."

The Prime Minister said that his Government has started an investigation into the circumstances of the tragic incident to serve those involved justice.

"We will not tolerate the corrupts or those who manipulate the lives of the citizens, whatever their identity or affiliation was."

"We submitted to the respected Parliament our candidate to replace the resigned Minister of Health, and we are awaiting their decision."

"late last night, we formed a committee to investigate the tragedy of Imam Hussein Hospital. The results will be announced in a week. The neglect and manipulators of Iraqi lives will be severely punished, in accordance with the law."