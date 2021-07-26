PM al-Kadhimi's office discloses the details of his meeting with Biden

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's media office disclosed the details of the latter's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The office said in a statement that the two sides held a round of talks at the White House in Washington, and discussed enhancing relations between the two countries in all fields, adding that it was agreed to limit the tasks of U.S. forces to advisory, training, and support.

The agreement stipulates that no combat forces must be present in Iraq by December 31 of the current year.

according to the statement, Biden commended, "Al-Kadhimi and the Iraqi government's role in moving Iraq towards stability, and its effective contribution to laying the foundations for peace and calm in the Middle East."

The meeting also confirmed the U.S. government's support for Iraq in holding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The two sides discussed enhancing investments for American companies in Iraq and the steps taken by the Iraqi government to provide a healthy environment for investment opportunities in Iraq to maintain economic stability.

During the meeting, PM al-Kadhimi and Mr. Biden reviewed bilateral efforts and cooperation in combating COVID-19, and the United States' readiness to provide more vaccines to support the Iraqi government's efforts in protecting its people.