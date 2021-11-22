PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, hosted the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ann Linde, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his office, PM al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Stockholm, Iraq's role at the regional and international level, and implementing the outcomes of the Baghdad Conference for Partnership.

The meeting shed light upon the crimes committed by the ISIS terrorist organization, stressing the need to bolster the liberated territories.

Al-Kadhimi laid emphasis upon bolstering the security end economic cooperation between Iraq, Sweden, and the European Union, and shed light on the facilities provided to Swedish investors in Iraq.

The European diplomat conveyed the greetings of her country's Prime Minister and commended Iraq's poised approach in promoting dialogue and stability in the Middle East.

Minister Linde expressed optimism about the cooperation prospects between both countries at multiple levels.