Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-22T12:00:15+0000
PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, hosted the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ann Linde, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his office, PM al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Stockholm, Iraq's role at the regional and international level, and implementing the outcomes of the Baghdad Conference for Partnership.

The meeting shed light upon the crimes committed by the ISIS terrorist organization, stressing the need to bolster the liberated territories.

Al-Kadhimi laid emphasis upon bolstering the security end economic cooperation between Iraq, Sweden, and the European Union, and shed light on the facilities provided to Swedish investors in Iraq.

The European diplomat conveyed the greetings of her country's Prime Minister and commended Iraq's poised approach in promoting dialogue and stability in the Middle East.

Minister Linde expressed optimism about the cooperation prospects between both countries at multiple levels.

related

Al-Mansour attack was intended to target the Intelligence headquarters while al-Kadhimi inside

Date: 2021-10-31 12:17:00
Al-Mansour attack was intended to target the Intelligence headquarters while al-Kadhimi inside

Iraq’s Prime Minister appreciates the French role in succeeding Baghdad Conference

Date: 2021-09-01 15:10:40
Iraq’s Prime Minister appreciates the French role in succeeding Baghdad Conference

Al-Kadhimi: the security forces are determined to prohibit fugitive weapons

Date: 2021-05-05 20:57:48
Al-Kadhimi: the security forces are determined to prohibit fugitive weapons

Al-Kadhimi to give US guarantees to dissolve Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Iraqi faction says

Date: 2020-08-09 10:44:39
Al-Kadhimi to give US guarantees to dissolve Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Iraqi faction says

Al-Kadhimi on the National Dialogue: can bring closure to Baghdad-Erbil disagreements

Date: 2021-03-09 17:23:49
Al-Kadhimi on the National Dialogue: can bring closure to Baghdad-Erbil disagreements

Security leaders bore responsibility for yesterday’ twin attack, PM Al-Kadhimi said

Date: 2021-01-22 11:15:12
Security leaders bore responsibility for yesterday’ twin attack, PM Al-Kadhimi said

Al-Kadhimi commemorates the anniversary of the Defensive Jihad Fatwa

Date: 2021-06-14 10:20:02
Al-Kadhimi commemorates the anniversary of the Defensive Jihad Fatwa

Iraq’s PM stresses the necessity of adhering to the human rights principles

Date: 2021-09-21 19:08:38
Iraq’s PM stresses the necessity of adhering to the human rights principles