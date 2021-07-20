PM al-Kadhimi receives a phone calls from the outgoing Iranian President and the Greek PM

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received today, Tuesday, a phone call from the outgoing Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The two sides exchanged congratulations and wishes that this blessed occasion would bring goodness, prosperity, and stability to the Iraqi and Iranian peoples and overcome difficulties and challenges.

Al-Kadhimi expressed, during the call, "Iraq's desire to develop positive relations with all neighboring countries and the region and to combine efforts to focus on combating the dangers of terrorism.

For his part, President Rouhani affirmed, "Iran's government and people aspire to consolidate the relations of cooperation between the two countries, and support Iraq's efforts to enhance security and sustainable development to serve all peace-loving brotherly nations."

In the same context, the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, offered condolences to PM al-Kadhimi in the aftermath of the Sadr City blast yesterday.

A readout of the phone call issued by al-Kadhimi's media office said that Mitsotakis expressed "Greece's solidarity with Iraq in its war on the remnants of terrorism and its support for its efforts to consolidate the region's security and stability."

Mitsotakis extended an invitation to al-Kadhimi to visit Greece for more economic coordination and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

For his part, al-Kadhimi affirmed the Iraqi government's keenness to strengthen ties with Greece and the European Union.