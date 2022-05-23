PM al-Kadhimi receives a delegation from the European Parliament

Shafaq News / The caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received today a delegation from the European Parliament, headed by the chief of the Security and defense committee, Nathalie Loiseau.

Al-Kadhimi confirmed during the meeting that Iraq attaches great significance to its relations and cooperation with the European Union to combat terrorism and train the Iraqi forces, according to a statement by his office.

The statement added that al-Kadhimi stressed the need to expand the European mission's work in Iraq, to build stronger security agencies, deal with illegal migration files, crimes, drug dealing, etc...

For her part, Loiseau noted that the EU considers Iraq's prominent role in preserving security in the middle east, expressing Europe's will to keep supporting Iraq in its war against terrorism.

The meeting shed light on the current regional and international situation, the Russia-Ukrainian war, and the oil and foodstuff prices, according to the statement.