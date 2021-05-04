Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi receives a US government delegation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-04T13:00:59+0000
PM al-Kadhimi receives a US government delegation

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received today, Tuesday, a US government delegation headed by the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Bret McGurk, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The delegation included the counselor of the United States Department of State Derek Chollet, Acting Assist Secretary Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood, and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Middle East, Dana Stroul.

A readout issued by the Iraqi cabinet said that al-Kadhimi discussed with his guests the cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and Washington, stressing upon the outcomes of the Strategic Dialogue between both capitals, especially on the withdrawal of the US forces from Iraq, expand the cooperation in the economic, cultural, and commercial fields.

The meeting touched upon the Healthcare situation, COVID-19 situation, and providing support to Iraqi Healthcare facilities, according to the readout.

related

Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-14 20:38:29
Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

Al-Kadhimi on the National Dialogue: can bring closure to Baghdad-Erbil disagreements

Date: 2021-03-09 17:23:49
Al-Kadhimi on the National Dialogue: can bring closure to Baghdad-Erbil disagreements

Security leaders bore responsibility for yesterday’ twin attack, PM Al-Kadhimi said

Date: 2021-01-22 11:15:12
Security leaders bore responsibility for yesterday’ twin attack, PM Al-Kadhimi said

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10
MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Iraq’ PM offers sympathy over Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Date: 2020-12-11 20:58:08
Iraq’ PM offers sympathy over Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Barzani to al-Kadhimi: settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial to Iraq's stability

Date: 2021-04-10 17:06:28
Barzani to al-Kadhimi: settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial to Iraq's stability

The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Date: 2020-10-13 15:14:55
The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Voice notes prove the involvement of a current Minister's son in "corrupt practices"

Date: 2021-03-25 13:02:20
Voice notes prove the involvement of a current Minister's son in "corrupt practices"