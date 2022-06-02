Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi receives US ambassador to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-02T17:17:54+0000
PM al-Kadhimi receives US ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received on Thursday the new US ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski.

Al-Kadhimi praised, according to a statement by his office, that Iraq cares for strengthening ties with the US in all fields.

He expressed Baghdad's readiness to work and achieve stability and enhance the economic situation in Iraq and the world.

The two sides confirmed that security and military cooperation between the two countries is ongoing to end terrorism.

For her part, Romanowski said that Washington looks forward to more joint work with Baghdad, especially in the economic, cultural, and educational fields.

related

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi receives a delegation of Sinjar's dignitaries 

Date: 2022-05-09 15:51:40
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi receives a delegation of Sinjar's dignitaries 

Al-Kadhimi: every Iraqi bears responsibility in combating terrorism 

Date: 2021-08-23 09:30:57
Al-Kadhimi: every Iraqi bears responsibility in combating terrorism 

Iraq's PM casts his vote this morning, urging Iraqis to choose the best for the future of the country

Date: 2021-10-10 05:40:40
Iraq's PM casts his vote this morning, urging Iraqis to choose the best for the future of the country

Al-Kadhimi receives Turkey's ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-01-23 13:50:35
Al-Kadhimi receives Turkey's ambassador to Iraq

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Al-Kadhimi cracks in a list of executive orders on COVID-19

Date: 2021-02-25 14:37:10
Al-Kadhimi cracks in a list of executive orders on COVID-19

Iraq's Prime Minister presents his government's achievements: we have the best relations with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-30 15:07:16
Iraq's Prime Minister presents his government's achievements: we have the best relations with Kurdistan

Al-Kadhimi: we successfully imposed legal and time-based mechanisms for the Global Coalition withdrawal

Date: 2021-04-18 18:43:14
Al-Kadhimi: we successfully imposed legal and time-based mechanisms for the Global Coalition withdrawal