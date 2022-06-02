Report

PM al-Kadhimi receives Iranian Minister of health

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-02T15:13:42+0000
PM al-Kadhimi receives Iranian Minister of health

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, met on Thursday with Iranian Health Minister, Bahram Einollahi.

A statement by the Prime Minister said that the two sides discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries in different fields, especially in the health sector.

Al-Kadhimi praised the deep historical relations between Iraq and Iran, and the need to expand cooperation between them.

For his part, the Iranian Minister expressed his country's readiness for joint work and exchanging experiences in the field of health with Baghdad.

