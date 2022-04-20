Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi receives Iran's outgoing ambassador

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-20T15:06:19+0000
PM al-Kadhimi receives Iran's outgoing ambassador

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received the outgoing Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Kadhimi highlighted the importance of the bilateral ties between Iraq and Iran and the economic and political cooperation prospects between the two neighboring countries.

Al-Kadhimi said that Iraq is committed to its role as a catalyst for peace and stability in the Middle East, laying emphasis on the impact of this role on the prosperity and bilateral relations of the nations of the region.

The Iranian diplomat, who concludes his mission in Iraq, reiterated his country's commitment to developing friendly relations with Iraq and bilateral cooperation between the two fraternal nations.

related

Official: al-Kadhimi lands in Mosul

Date: 2022-03-20 07:19:49
Official: al-Kadhimi lands in Mosul

Al-Kadhimi ends bloodshed in Iraq, head of the National Security Service says

Date: 2021-05-31 12:57:13
Al-Kadhimi ends bloodshed in Iraq, head of the National Security Service says

Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 21:05:10
Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

Date: 2021-07-28 19:02:20
Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10
MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Iraq's Prime Minister confirms not to use violence against protestors in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-12-22 11:21:52
Iraq's Prime Minister confirms not to use violence against protestors in Dhi Qar

PM al-Kadhimi survives an assassination attempt; al-Sadr, Barzani, and US condemn the attack

Date: 2021-11-07 05:34:12
PM al-Kadhimi survives an assassination attempt; al-Sadr, Barzani, and US condemn the attack

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

Date: 2021-04-08 16:23:31
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon