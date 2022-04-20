PM al-Kadhimi receives Iran's outgoing ambassador

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received the outgoing Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Kadhimi highlighted the importance of the bilateral ties between Iraq and Iran and the economic and political cooperation prospects between the two neighboring countries.

Al-Kadhimi said that Iraq is committed to its role as a catalyst for peace and stability in the Middle East, laying emphasis on the impact of this role on the prosperity and bilateral relations of the nations of the region.

The Iranian diplomat, who concludes his mission in Iraq, reiterated his country's commitment to developing friendly relations with Iraq and bilateral cooperation between the two fraternal nations.