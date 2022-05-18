PM al-Kadhimi receives Iran's new ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received today the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammed Kadhim al-Sadiq.

A statement by al-Kadhimi's office said that the latter commended the strong relations between Baghdad and Tehran, stressing the need to enhance joint work between them.

The Prime Minister wished the new ambassador success in his new mission in Iraq.

For his part, al-Sadiq praised al-Kadhimi's efforts to straighten ties between the two countries.

It is worth noting that the new Iranian ambassador to Baghdad's mission started on May 11, replacing Iraj Masjedi.