PM al-Kadhimi plans to launch a major military campaign in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A government source in Saladin reported that the governorate had not been completely cleansed of ISIS, while a member of the Parliamentary Security considered the attacks on electricity as "political", but he did not exonerate the extremist organization for its involvement.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency that the various security formations and al-Hashd al-Shaabi are capable of handling the security file, but they need to redistribute and unify the security decision and intelligence information.

The source revealed that PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi is planning to launch a major military operation in the go governorate, to eliminate ISIS remnants.

The Governor of Saladin, Ammar al-Jabr, had announced that he requested the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to launch a broad security campaign to clear the governorate from terrorists.

In a related matter, a member of Parliamentary Security and Defense, Abbas sarout, said that the electricity war and the attacks on Saladin power transmission towers are political and aim to create tension as the elections approach.

In his interview with Shafaq News agency, Sarout confirmed ISIS's involvement in the electricity war, but field evidence and data prove that economic reasons and perhaps government agencies have something to do with.

Sarout called for using surveillance aircraft to protect the towers, due to the difficulty of securing them completely in the vast and mountainous areas.

For months, Saladin has been subjected to sudden attacks on security targets and continuous bombings of power transmission towers.