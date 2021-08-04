Report

PM al-Kadhimi orders intensive security measures ahead of the elections 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-04T15:54:22+0000
PM al-Kadhimi orders intensive security measures ahead of the elections 

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed forces, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security today, Wednesday.

A readout issued by al-Kadhimi's office earlier today that the meeting discussed the latest updates on the security situation and intelligence efforts to track ISIS remnants in the country.

Al-Kadhimi instructed the security authorities to intensify the security action ahead of the parliamentary elections to secure its success in all poll centers.

The Prime Minister was apprised on the security regulations taken to sustain the protection of power transmission towers and the accompanying Intelligence work to identify and pursue the perpetrators.

