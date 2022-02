Shafaq News / The Commander in chief of the armed forces, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, instructed forming an operations command in Maysan governorate.

A statement by the Security Media Cell said that Maj. Gen Mohammad al-Zubaidi will be appointed as the head of the Maysan operations command.

Maysan, south of Iraq, is going through escalating tribal conflicts and security breaches, the last of which was the assassination of a judge specialized in narcotics-related cases.