PM al-Kadhimi mourns legal expert Tariq Harb

Shafaq News/ Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi mourned the death of the expert in the Iraqi law, Tariq Harb, who passed away earlier today, Wednesday, at 77.

"With the passing of the professor and friend, the legal expert Tariq Harb, Iraq has lost a legal monument and a strong voice of rightness, a frank and friendly public figure, and a firm landmark of Baghdad," he said.

Harb, born in 1945 in Baghdad, was a lawyer and author. The bibliography under his name featured history and law. The late professor was a well-known legal expert.