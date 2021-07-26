Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi meets with U.S. President Joe Biden

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-26T19:23:56+0000
PM al-Kadhimi meets with U.S. President Joe Biden

Shafaq News/ The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced the start of the latter's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

Al-Kadhimi arrived Sunday evening in Washington on an official visit.

This visit comes after the end of the fourth and final strategic dialogue round between the two countries. The discussions focused on the presence of U.S. forces in Iraq and the two countries relations.

It is expected that Al-Kadhimi and Biden will announce the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Iraq by the end of this year, according to Western media.

Since 2014, Washington has led a Global Coalition to combat ISIS, which took up a third of Iraq at the time, with about 3,000 coalition soldiers deployed in Iraq, including 2,500 Americans.

related

Al-Kadhimi directs to form an investigation committee

Date: 2021-02-16 05:22:57
Al-Kadhimi directs to form an investigation committee

Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

Date: 2020-09-28 07:48:44
Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

Al-Kadhimi failed to commit to its Government Program, MP says

Date: 2021-07-24 10:48:12
Al-Kadhimi failed to commit to its Government Program, MP says

Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

Date: 2020-09-03 14:01:09
Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

MP reveals a preliminary agreement to entrust PM al-Kadhimi to the duties of the Minister of Health

Date: 2021-05-19 12:26:39
MP reveals a preliminary agreement to entrust PM al-Kadhimi to the duties of the Minister of Health

Masjedi: al-Kadhimi is an old friend of Iran and attacking U.S. embassy is unacceptable

Date: 2020-12-29 06:03:18
Masjedi: al-Kadhimi is an old friend of Iran and attacking U.S. embassy is unacceptable

Al-Kadhimi to visit Berlin soon

Date: 2020-10-18 11:42:35
Al-Kadhimi to visit Berlin soon

Al-Kadhimi lays the foundation stone of two projects in Basra

Date: 2021-04-11 13:10:49
Al-Kadhimi lays the foundation stone of two projects in Basra