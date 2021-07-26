PM al-Kadhimi meets with U.S. President Joe Biden

Shafaq News/ The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced the start of the latter's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

Al-Kadhimi arrived Sunday evening in Washington on an official visit.

This visit comes after the end of the fourth and final strategic dialogue round between the two countries. The discussions focused on the presence of U.S. forces in Iraq and the two countries relations.

It is expected that Al-Kadhimi and Biden will announce the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Iraq by the end of this year, according to Western media.

Since 2014, Washington has led a Global Coalition to combat ISIS, which took up a third of Iraq at the time, with about 3,000 coalition soldiers deployed in Iraq, including 2,500 Americans.