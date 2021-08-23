PM al-Kadhimi meets with Tarmiyah dignitaries

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said today that the country is on the verge of choosing chaos or change and development.

Al-Kadhimi said during his meeting with dignitaries of Tarmiyah district, according to a statement issued by his media office, "The Tarmiyah district has rightful demands for services and projects, but terrorism wants to target livelihood in it."

"We will not allow anyone to target the security services, and combating terrorism is the responsibility of everyone, whether the state or citizens", noting, "We have the army, the security services, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi. We have instructed all the security services to cooperate and protect the citizens."

Al-Kadhimi called on the Tarmiyah residents to cooperate with the security services, "We know that you are making efforts to solve social problems, and the security services will be of assistance to you."

Regarding the attacks on power transmission towers, Al-Kadhimi considered these attacks as "an insult to all Iraqis."

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that the government is keen to revitalize agriculture, and will provide loans for agricultural development to create job opportunities.