PM al-Kadhimi meets the Spanish ambassador to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T15:38:48+0000
PM al-Kadhimi meets the Spanish ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi affirmed Iraq's aspiration for Spain to invest in the health sector and train its staff.

This came during Al-Kadhimi's reception, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Iraq, Hansi Escobar, on the occasion of the end of his work.

Al-Kadhimi commended, according to a statement, the Iraqi-Spanish relations, stressing Iraq's aspiration to more cooperation with Spain and the European Union member states in the fields of security, economy, and investment.

The Prime Minister expressed Iraq's keenness for Spanish companies to invest in the Iraqi economy, especially in the hospital management sector and training its staff.

For his part, the Spanish ambassador affirmed his country's readiness to enhance cooperation with Iraq, support Baghdad in its fight against terrorism, and protect the stability of the region.

