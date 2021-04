Shafaq News/ The Head of the Federal Supreme Court, Judge Jasim Muhammad Abboud, received the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, today, Sunday.

PM al-Kadhimi congratulated the President, Vice President, and the court members for taking over their position, according to a press release of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Another press release of the Council said that its chair Judge Faiq Zeidan hosted PM al-Kadhimi as they discussed the common efforts to combat crime and corruption.