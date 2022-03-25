Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi meets the King of Jordan in Aqaba 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-25T14:30:55+0000
PM al-Kadhimi meets the King of Jordan in Aqaba 

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, discussed with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, enhancing bilateral relations between their countries.

A statement by the Iraqi government said that the two sides discussed the current economic crisis and ways to repel its repercussions, in addition to achieving food security through coordination between the countries in the region.

During his visit to Aqaba, the Prime Minister met with the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah el-Sisi, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Saudi Minister of state, Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud.

The statement said that the meeting discussed cooperation and economic relations between Arab counties. 

The Prime Minister arrived in Amman today, Friday. A source told Shafaq News agency on Thursday that he will attend a Quadrilateral summit that will bring together King Abdullah II and President el-Sisi.

related

Al-Kadhimi to visit turbulent Maysan in the aftermath of Judge Faisal killing

Date: 2022-02-09 07:14:36
Al-Kadhimi to visit turbulent Maysan in the aftermath of Judge Faisal killing

Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Date: 2021-02-20 14:36:12
Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

MP reveals the hot topics al-Kadhimi will discuss with Biden: U.S. forces departure and COVID-19 

Date: 2021-07-21 17:05:21
MP reveals the hot topics al-Kadhimi will discuss with Biden: U.S. forces departure and COVID-19 

Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Date: 2021-11-08 11:57:45
Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

European Union to assist Iraq to achieve the Parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador says

Date: 2021-08-30 17:29:07
European Union to assist Iraq to achieve the Parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador says

PM al-Kadhimi meets President Barzani

Date: 2022-03-14 12:28:50
PM al-Kadhimi meets President Barzani

Iraqi government to distribute plots of lands on Citizens

Date: 2021-06-08 14:57:21
Iraqi government to distribute plots of lands on Citizens

Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues

Date: 2021-04-06 13:43:50
Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues