PM al-Kadhimi meets the King of Jordan in Aqaba 

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, discussed with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, enhancing bilateral relations between their countries.

A statement by the Iraqi government said that the two sides discussed the current economic crisis and ways to repel its repercussions, in addition to achieving food security through coordination between the countries in the region.

During his visit to Aqaba, the Prime Minister met with the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah el-Sisi, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Saudi Minister of state, Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud.

The statement said that the meeting discussed cooperation and economic relations between Arab counties.

The Prime Minister arrived in Amman today, Friday. A source told Shafaq News agency on Thursday that he will attend a Quadrilateral summit that will bring together King Abdullah II and President el-Sisi.