PM al-Kadhimi meets his Lebanese counterpart in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati discussed today, in Baghdad, files of common interest between the two countries.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that "the meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon, and coordinate bilateral positions regarding regional and international issues.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the importance of deepening Iraqi-Lebanese relations, adding that Iraq is looking forward to enhancing economic cooperation, trade, security coordination, and combating terrorism.

For his part, Mikati praised Iraq's support for the Lebanese people, as well as the steps that Baghdad has taken regionally to promote peace and prioritize dialogue.

Earlier today, a government source told Shafaq News Agency that Mikati's visit to Baghdad will last for several hours to discuss economic and political files.

Last July, Iraq, and Lebanon signed an agreement that stipulates selling one million tons of heavy fuel oil at international prices to Beirut, in exchange for services and goods.