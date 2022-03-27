Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-27T17:50:46+0000
PM al-Kadhimi meets al-Halboosi 

shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister met today with the Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi.

A statement by PM al-Kadhimi said that the two sides discussed the latest political developments in the country, the efforts to meet the constitutional deadlines, and enhancing the democratic process.

The statement added that the meeting stressed the need to restore the citizen's confidence in the government, through providing services to the Iraqi people and containing the repercussions of the current international economic crisis. 

The two sides discussed ways to overcome the obstacles hindering the political process, and laid emphasis on the importance of putting more effort and supporting Iraqi parties to find solutions for the political impasse the country is going through.

