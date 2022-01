Shafaq News / The Media office of Dhi Qar's police department revealed that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussed with Lt. Gen Saad Harbiyah ways to implement the demonstrators' demands.

A statement said that the two parties discussed the demands of the demonstrators and ways to implement them as soon as possible.

Graduates have been protesting in Dhi Qar governorate for months, demanding services and job opportunities.