PM al-Kadhimi leads a meeting on the water crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-11T15:38:02+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday headed a meeting of the Supreme National Committee for Water to pioneer solutions that might mitigate the water crisis in the country ahead of summer.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the meeting discussed the readiness of the water resources ministry, the needs of the people, and the distribution of water shares.

"Climate change has impacted the water resources in all the countries of the world. The relevant bodies in the ministry and government shall spare no effort to implement the distribution plan of the water resources and provide enough water for agriculture.

The meeting came up with a list of measures that include financial aid to the ministry, building small dams, optimal use of these resources, and reducing pollution.

