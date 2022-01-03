PM al-Kadhimi issues his financial disclosure report for 2022

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Integrity Commission revealed today that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and his manager, Raed Johi, released their financial disclosure.

The Commission said in a statement that it had received financial disclosure reports from al-Kadhimi, who is the first to take this step in 2022.

It noted that it had also received al-Kadhimi's manager's financial disclosure report.

Back in 2019, the Commission revealed the first amendment to Law No. 30 of 2011 after approving it, which stipulates that Prime Minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers and those of their rank, as well as state employees, must submit financial disclosure reports every year.