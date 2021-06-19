PM al-Kadhimi is aware of the need to change the cabinet, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Monitoring the implementation of the Government Program and Strategic planning that questioning five ministers are pending questioning sessions, hinting that PM al-Kadhimi acknowledges their failure in the tasks mandated to them. Committee Member, MP Muhammad al-Baldawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "five requests were submitted to the Prime Ministry to question Ministers, most notably Minister of Finance Ali Allawi, in addition to the Governor of the Central Bank Mustafa Ghaleb," adding, "no sessions are scheduled yet." "The Prime Minister acknowledged the ministers' failure in implementing the Government's program, given that its approach, upon which it was formed, did not substantiate in reality," he continued, "al-Kadhimi is aware of the need to change the cabinet. Some ministers failed to address the financial and economic crisis in the country."

