PM al-Kadhimi invites King Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the soon-to-be-held summit in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, invited King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia to attend Iraq's neighbors' summit scheduled to be held in Baghdad at the end of this month.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Minister Fuad Hussein met today with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, where the two parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to achieve common interests, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

In its statement, the ministry indicated that the minister delivered an invitation from PM Al-Kadhimi to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the summit.

On August 27 of last year, the Saudi minister visited Baghdad, and met with PM Al-Kadhimi.

A government source revealed to Shafaq News agency, last month, that Al-Kadhimi is working to hold a regional summit in Baghdad.

It is hoped that the countries surrounding Iraq, in addition to Qatar, the UAE, and Egypt, will attend the summit, to be held in the second half of the current month.

It is worth noting that Al-Kadhimi's government in hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital, Baghdad, at a trilateral summit.