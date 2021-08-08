Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi invites King Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the soon-to-be-held summit in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-08T21:14:36+0000
PM al-Kadhimi invites King Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the soon-to-be-held summit in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, invited King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia to attend Iraq's neighbors' summit scheduled to be held in Baghdad at the end of this month.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Minister Fuad Hussein met today with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, where the two parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to achieve common interests, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

In its statement, the ministry indicated that the minister delivered an invitation from PM Al-Kadhimi to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the summit.

On August 27 of last year, the Saudi minister visited Baghdad, and met with PM Al-Kadhimi.

A government source revealed to Shafaq News agency, last month, that Al-Kadhimi is working to hold a regional summit in Baghdad.

It is hoped that the countries surrounding Iraq, in addition to Qatar, the UAE, and Egypt, will attend the summit, to be held in the second half of the current month.

It is worth noting that Al-Kadhimi's government in hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital, Baghdad, at a trilateral summit.

related

Al-Kadhimi meets the Danish Minister of Foreign affairs

Date: 2021-06-06 14:18:24
Al-Kadhimi meets the Danish Minister of Foreign affairs

PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Date: 2021-05-09 21:45:51
PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-08 17:31:10
Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi stresses on Security coordination with Kurdistan in the National Security Council meeting

Date: 2021-01-27 19:31:11
Al-Kadhimi stresses on Security coordination with Kurdistan in the National Security Council meeting

MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

Date: 2021-04-22 15:47:13
MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

12 injuries in an explosion that targeted Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-15 11:48:16
12 injuries in an explosion that targeted Baghdad

Protesters close a ministry in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-09 12:54:57
Protesters close a ministry in Baghdad

PM al-Kadhimi meets the President of the Federal Supreme Court

Date: 2021-04-18 12:19:07
PM al-Kadhimi meets the President of the Federal Supreme Court