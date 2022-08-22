Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi holds phone call with Iranian President

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-22T19:59:57+0000
PM al-Kadhimi holds phone call with Iranian President

Shafaq News / Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Monday evening in response to his phone call, Raeisi called on all political currents in Iraq to cooperate and interact with one another and agree on the way out of the existing political problems.

Regarding the Iraqi government’s measures taken to improve political condition of the region, President Raeisi emphasized the necessity of implementing the agreements made and welcomed the acceleration of interactive measures following the implementation of agreements.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi called on Iraqi government to facilitate the transit of Iranian pilgrims, especially during the Arbaeen rituals, in which, Iraqi Prime Minister promised to take effective steps in this regard.

Iraqi prime minister, for his part, emphasized that he personally would follow up the issue to facilitate presence of Iranian pilgrims in Arabeen ceremonies.

In this phone call, Al-Kadhimi pointed to the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and the world and emphasized that he would continue his efforts to improve and promote level of regional relations and cooperation.

(Mehr News agency)

related

Al-Kadhimi lambasts the recent rocket attacks against Iraqi military bases

Date: 2022-01-05 13:32:27
Al-Kadhimi lambasts the recent rocket attacks against Iraqi military bases

Al-Kadhimi discusses Nineveh's infrastructure status with Ministers and Senior local officeholders

Date: 2022-03-20 11:14:29
Al-Kadhimi discusses Nineveh's infrastructure status with Ministers and Senior local officeholders

Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Date: 2021-08-23 10:05:55
Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Paris commends Iraq's effort to contain climate change repercussions

Date: 2022-06-08 13:32:33
Paris commends Iraq's effort to contain climate change repercussions

Al-Kadhimi leads the funeral of Duhok's attack victims 

Date: 2022-07-21 12:31:56
Al-Kadhimi leads the funeral of Duhok's attack victims 

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Date: 2021-02-23 13:32:49
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Al-Kadhimi's government files a bill to make October 3 a national day

Date: 2021-10-02 21:46:07
Al-Kadhimi's government files a bill to make October 3 a national day

U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Date: 2021-07-24 06:07:54
U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq