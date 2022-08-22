PM al-Kadhimi holds phone call with Iranian President

Shafaq News / Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Monday evening in response to his phone call, Raeisi called on all political currents in Iraq to cooperate and interact with one another and agree on the way out of the existing political problems.

Regarding the Iraqi government’s measures taken to improve political condition of the region, President Raeisi emphasized the necessity of implementing the agreements made and welcomed the acceleration of interactive measures following the implementation of agreements.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi called on Iraqi government to facilitate the transit of Iranian pilgrims, especially during the Arbaeen rituals, in which, Iraqi Prime Minister promised to take effective steps in this regard.

Iraqi prime minister, for his part, emphasized that he personally would follow up the issue to facilitate presence of Iranian pilgrims in Arabeen ceremonies.

In this phone call, Al-Kadhimi pointed to the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and the world and emphasized that he would continue his efforts to improve and promote level of regional relations and cooperation.

