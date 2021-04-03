PM al-Kadhimi greeting the Christians on Easter: Mesopotamia will rise

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, extended his greetings to the Christian community in Iraq, highlighting the implications of the Pope's visit to Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted today, Saturday, "a happy and blessed Easter to my Christian brothers and sisters."

He continued, "together, we will build a better future. Mesopotamia will rise from its sufferings, a country that has a place for all of us."

The Prime Minister added, "the Pope's visit reminds us of our country’s historic place for all Christians."