PM al-Kadhimi from Nineveh: reform starts from the base

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Mosul, Nineveh's capital, on an "inspection visit" to the war-ravaged city, an official press release said on Saturday morning.

The visit marks the fifth anniversary of Mosul's liberation from the shackles of ISIS violence after nine months of fierce battles and the first day of Eid al-Adha, one of the main holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Upon his arrival, al-Kadhimi convened with senior officeholders in the governorate to discuss updates on the reconstruction work and challenges impeding its progress.

"I congratulate you on the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and I wish you and all the great people of Mosul a year full of success and achievement," al-Kadhimi said, "I am happy today to be among my dear people of Mosul."

"I feel very pleased as we inaugurate several projects together, and lay the foundation stone for other projects, with the hope that we will inaugurate them soon," he added.

"This government was recognized as service government, and it endeavored to work with all its capabilities and resources to make progress in the country’s strategic projects."

"We will continue strongly until the very last day of this government to serve our homeland and our citizens. For us, serving our homeland and our citizens is a blessing and devotion," the Prime Minister continued, "You are directors of public service departments, and you have a great responsibility in providing and securing public services, and you can reduce many complications."

"There are layers of bureaucracy within your institutions and departments, many of which are unnecessary and can be eliminated to facilitate services offered to the citizens," he added.

"You must work and contribute, according to your powers, to reform the administrative system within your departments, supervise all employees under your leadership, and raise the quality of service and performance."

"Reform does not come only from the top of the pyramid, but in many cases, the reform movement starts from the base to the top."