PM al-Kadhimi extends condolences to King Abdullah II on port explosion 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-27T22:18:19+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, offered condolences to Jordan's King, Abdullah II, in the aftermath of the Jordan port explosion.

A statement by al-Kadhimi's office said that the latter sent a condolence message to the King of Jordan, following the explosion that took place in the Aqaba port.

At least 10 people died and 251 were injured in a chlorine gas leak from a storage tank at Jordan's Aqaba port, officials and state media reported on Monday, as authorities called on residents to shut windows and stay indoors.

