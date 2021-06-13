Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi discusses with Siemens CEO solar energy prospects

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-13T14:09:07+0000
PM al-Kadhimi discusses with Siemens CEO solar energy prospects

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, hosted today, Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the German "Siemens" Energy AG, Christian Bruch, and his accompanying delegation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

In a readout issued by al-Kadhimi's office, the meeting attended by the Charge D'affaires of the German embassy in Iraq, discussed implementing the cooperation roadmap concluded by the Ministry and other government departments and ways to eliminate obstacles hindering its implementation.

Al-Kadhimi urged the company to overcome the lag in the first stage of the agreement, instructing the Ministry of Electricity to expedite the process in order to be able to supply the citizens with power in the long and short term, the statement said.

The meeting explored views on expanding the prospects of Solar Energy and other sustainable energy sources, and the German company pledged to propose scientific suggestions in this regard.

Bruch said that the projects are witnessing a "positive acceleration" with the first stage at its end.

related

The Finance Committee registers an objection to the recent changes made by Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-17 07:38:28
The Finance Committee registers an objection to the recent changes made by Al-Kadhimi

Al-Kadhimi took off to Amman to participate in the tripartite summit

Date: 2020-08-25 07:51:37
Al-Kadhimi took off to Amman to participate in the tripartite summit

Al-Kadhimi discusses with a parliamentary committee a plan to build 7000 new schools

Date: 2020-11-22 14:18:53
Al-Kadhimi discusses with a parliamentary committee a plan to build 7000 new schools

Al-Kadhimi appoints a new agent to run the Iraqi MoH

Date: 2021-05-25 19:40:14
Al-Kadhimi appoints a new agent to run the Iraqi MoH

The Victory Alliance will not put questions to Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-12-09 15:28:36
The Victory Alliance will not put questions to Al-Kadhimi

The financial crisis will not affect the date of the elections, Al-Kadhimi's advisor says

Date: 2020-10-11 15:32:05
The financial crisis will not affect the date of the elections, Al-Kadhimi's advisor says

Al-Kadhimi on Rab’allah parade: overblown and desperate

Date: 2021-03-28 06:24:58
Al-Kadhimi on Rab’allah parade: overblown and desperate

MP pillories al-Kadhimi for assigning MPs for executive duties

Date: 2021-04-18 10:21:11
MP pillories al-Kadhimi for assigning MPs for executive duties