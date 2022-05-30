Report

PM al-Kadhimi discusses issues of common interest with Iranian President

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-30T10:50:59+0000
Shafaq News / In a telephone conversation, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minister of Iraq stressed the importance of regional cooperation, calling the implementation of pacts the key to the progress and development of this cooperation.

Speaking in a telephone call that was initiated by PM Al-Kadhimi on Sunday evening, President Raisi expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Iraqi people’s move and the interaction of political groups and currents to form a new government, saying, "The passing of the law to forbid the normalization of relations with the Zionist Regime in the Iraqi parliament was a right move”.

Referring to the problems caused by dust storms and the influx of fine dust into the cities of Iran and Iraq, the Iranian President said, "Climate change is not specific to a particular country and crosses borders. Today, tackling dust has become a common regional demand, and all countries in the region are expected to live up to their responsibilities in this regard”.

Raisi stressed the need to speed up the implementation of railway lines between the two countries, noting that the development of transportation lines will lead to economic growth and stability in the region.

He also called for facilitating the presence of Iranian pilgrims, referring to the approaching season of the Arba’een procession.

