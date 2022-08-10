PM al-Kadhimi:dialogue is the only way out

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said on Wednesday that dialogue is the only way to solve the current crisis in Iraq.

The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement that Al-Kadhimi laid today, the cornerstone of the project to rehabilitate Mosul International Airport in Nineveh.

Al-Kadhimi said in his speech, "We managed to face the economic and security challenges. Today, the political blocs are demanded to assume their responsibilities and address the current political impasse."

"I hope that all parties will put all effort to resolve the political impasse, and resort to dialogue to address the pending differences", he said, indicating, "keep holding rounds of talks for a thousand years is better than a moment of conflict between Iraqis."

Regarding the Mosul airport, the Prime Minister stressed, "Mosul International Airport will give several opportunities in different fields to the province of Nineveh, and neighboring areas in the transport of goods and passengers," pointing out, "there are tremendous efforts to rebuild the city of Mosul, subject to direct follow-up by me, ensuring that these projects and works are completed as soon as possible to serve the people of Nineveh, and in order for the citizen to see real results of reconstruction."