PM al-Kadhimi congratulates Lebanese PS on re-election

Shafaq News / Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, congratulated on Tuesday the Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, on his re-election.

Al-Kadhimi said in his message, "we extend the warmest congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as Parliament Speaker", adding, "We wish you all success in your duties."

The new Lebanese Parliament held on Tuesday its first session and chose the country's longtime parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, for a seventh four-year term.

Berri's reelection was guaranteed; he took 65 votes out of 128.