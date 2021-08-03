Report

PM al-Kadhimi confirms launching investigation in two Iraqi ministries

2021-08-03T15:35:14+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced today that his government has started an investigation into complaints about exploiting state resources in promoting electoral campaigns.

Al-Kadhimi said during his government's weekly meeting, according to a statement by his office, that there are complaints about some candidate ministers and officials who are using their influence in the state to promote their electoral campaigns.

"There should be no overlap in the executive responsibility in this government, which we always emphasize that it is a government of services and actions", adding, "We have started investigations in two ministries, and other investigations will be opened if there is an exploitation of state resources in the elections. We will give the ministers a choice between remaining in the government or running for elections, to prevent such incidents that humiliate the government."

He added, "I decided not to run for the elections just to tell citizens that this government came to serve you."

In another context, al-Khadhimi said, "Our visit to Washington was very successful, and its goal was to enhance bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States of America, organize them in the security aspect and build strategic relations in the fields of economy, health, culture, environment, and energy. We need the relevant ministries to provide appropriate conditions to implement what was agreed upon."

