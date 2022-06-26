Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi concludes his visit to Tehran 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-26T21:35:21+0000
PM al-Kadhimi concludes his visit to Tehran 

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, concluded his visit to Tehran on Sunday. 

Al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported, a day after he traveled to Saudi Arabia in a bid to revive talks between the regional rivals to ease years of hostility.

Following their meeting, the Prime Minister said in a joint press conference with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi that the two countries agreed to support the truce decision in Yemen, and cooperate to overcome the food security crisis.

He added that they discussed the Baghdad-Iran ties and strengthening them in all fields.

related

Iraq’s Prime Minister appreciates the French role in succeeding Baghdad Conference

Date: 2021-09-01 15:10:40
Iraq’s Prime Minister appreciates the French role in succeeding Baghdad Conference

Al-Kadhimi might win a second term as PM, source says 

Date: 2022-02-15 10:21:55
Al-Kadhimi might win a second term as PM, source says 

Hours after appointing him, al-Kadhimi relieves Nineveh's governor from the duties of Sinjar commissioner

Date: 2022-04-26 16:20:28
Hours after appointing him, al-Kadhimi relieves Nineveh's governor from the duties of Sinjar commissioner

A crisis cell to run Dhi Qar governorate instead of Al-Asadi

Date: 2021-03-20 18:18:11
A crisis cell to run Dhi Qar governorate instead of Al-Asadi

Al-Kadhimi declares a state of alert following the two bombings that targeted Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 15:35:24
Al-Kadhimi declares a state of alert following the two bombings that targeted Baghdad

The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Date: 2020-10-13 15:14:55
The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-06 16:11:24
Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

PM al-Kadhimi meets his Lebanese counterpart in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-10-25 13:59:47
PM al-Kadhimi meets his Lebanese counterpart in Baghdad 