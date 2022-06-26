PM al-Kadhimi concludes his visit to Tehran 

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, concluded his visit to Tehran on Sunday.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported, a day after he traveled to Saudi Arabia in a bid to revive talks between the regional rivals to ease years of hostility.

Following their meeting, the Prime Minister said in a joint press conference with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi that the two countries agreed to support the truce decision in Yemen, and cooperate to overcome the food security crisis.

He added that they discussed the Baghdad-Iran ties and strengthening them in all fields.