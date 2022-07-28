Report

PM al-Kadhimi chairs meeting with Iraqi security leaders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-28T19:48:20+0000
PM al-Kadhimi chairs meeting with Iraqi security leaders

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Khadimi, chaired on Thursday an expanded meeting with the leaders of the Iraqi security agencies.

The meeting discussed yesterday's events and the protests of the Sadrist movement supporters in the Green Zone, Baghdad, as well as ways to protect the demonstrators.

Yesterday, Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported exclusive photos and videos of the demonstrations against the nomination of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for prime minister.

Most of the demonstrators are supporters of the Sadrist Movement, with the participation of other opposition parties.

The demonstrators were chanting for Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency followed the demonstrators, who arrived at the gates of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, and hundreds of them stormed the Iraqi parliament building.

In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.

