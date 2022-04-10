PM al-Kadhimi chairs a security meeting

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-10T13:19:10+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, chaired a military-security meeting, attended by the Ministers Of defense and Interior. An official statement said that the meeting discussed the different security agencies' performance and ways to enhance their skills. PM al-Kadhimi stressed the need for the security forces to intensify their effort during the holy month of Ramadan, and to protect infrastructure and crowded vital sites. During the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed to enhance the performance level of airbases and rehabilitate them, in addition to keeping up with the advent of technology.

