Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, landed in the Saudi capital, al-Riyadh, in his first official visit to the Kingdom today, Wednesday.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted that his visit aims "to strengthen our bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation."

"We will work on serving our peoples' interests, achieving stability, and advancing developmental values based on what binds us," al-Kadhimi added.