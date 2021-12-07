Report

PM al-Kadhimi and President Barzani lay emphasis on cooperation to deter terrorism

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-07T15:29:22+0000
Shafaq News/ Over a phone conversation today, Tuesday, Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa Kadhimi and Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed the recent ISIS terrorist attacks that resulted in killing and wounding scores of Peshmarga fighters and innocent civilian.

PM al-Kadhimi expressed his support for all the efforts of the Peshmarga forces to confront terrorism, and fully endorsed the complete coordination among the Iraqi armed forces including the Peshmarga, the Army and the security forces, particularly in areas where there is a security vacuum between the two sides.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need to start off the joint commissions for coordination between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmarga forces to fight and eliminate the remnants of ISIS terrorists who pose threats to Iraq and the entire region.

President Barzani thanked the Prime Minister, reiterating the Kurdistan Region's readiness to fully cooperate and coordinate with the Iraqi forces to preserve security and stability in all of Iraq including in the Kurdistan Region.

