Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq is going through a critical situation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-01T13:26:53+0000
PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq is going through a critical situation

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called today on all Iraqi parties to cooperate and form a new government.

Al-Kadhimi said during a session of the council of ministers that the education sector has suffered enough, just like other sectors, noting that his government is currently implementing a project to build 1000 schools, as part of the Iraqi-Chinese agreement. 

He added that the government is committed to all agreements that benefit the country.

The Prime Minister noted that Iraq is going through a critical situation, adding that all political forces must cooperate to form a new government.

"In last few days, the security forces were able to kill and arrest members of ISIS terrorist gangs, which thwarted the organization's attempts to get back on its feet", al-Kadhimi said, noting that these achievements must be preserved and ongoing in the coming period.

related

Move the US-Iraq Relationship Out of Crisis Mode

Date: 2021-08-11 15:41:49
Move the US-Iraq Relationship Out of Crisis Mode

Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Date: 2021-11-08 11:57:45
Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-06 16:11:24
Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Date: 2021-07-24 06:07:54
U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Date: 2020-08-30 14:37:17
Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 21:05:10
Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: There is a great confidence in Iraq now

Date: 2021-03-02 17:51:48
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: There is a great confidence in Iraq now

Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Date: 2021-09-23 19:49:26
Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister